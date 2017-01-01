naging Partner/Director of Arthur Anderson and later, Accenture. He is a Chartered Accountant and a product of the University of Lagos and Harvard Business School.



The President has also approved the appointment of Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as the Executive Secretary of the Council.



Mr. Asopokhai is a partner and a Financial Reporting Specialist at the PricewaterHouseCoopers (PWC), Nigeria.



He is a product of the University of Lagos and the University of Pretoria.



President Muhammadu Buhari has also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to invite the nineteen ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government and private sector organizations specified in the FRC Act to nominate members of the board of the council.

It will be recalled that the former Executice Secretary was behind the "resignation" of the General overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor E A Adeboye last weekend.



The Vice President.Yemo Osinbajo is a member of the Church

