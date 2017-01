The attention of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has been drawn to the insinuations being made by some members of the public consequent upon its recent directives on booking of certain traffic offences including Fire Extinguishers, Light Signs Violation and Caution sign.





According to Bisi Kazeem,Head, Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC, in a press release, the suspension was temporarily done in the light of the observations by the operations department of the FRSC National Headquarters to the effect that these offences were secondary offences which should not take precedence over the primary offences especially during the operations zero when the operational focus was on ensuring free flow of traffic and avoidance of anything that could undermine it.





Consequently, it must be further stated that the directive was in no way meant to permanently stop the FRSC patrol teams from enforcing laws on non possession of fire extinguishers, Light and Caution signs on motorists that violate them as provided for in the FRSC Booking Sheet.





In the circular issued today by the FRSC to further clarify the Corps' stand on the directives, the Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Operations, Ojeme Ewhrudjakpor stated that the suspension of booking of fire extinguisher (FEV), Light Sign Violation (LSV) and Caution Sign (VSC) was for one month of operation Zero (16 December 2016 to 16 January 2017 when the focus was on free flow of traffic. "The suspension was therefore part of the activities and directives to Commands of the FRSC to ensure non-impediment to the free flow of traffic with the anticipated high vehicular movements," the circular stated.





"For the avoidance of doubt, these offences are secondary offences that would be booked alongside primary infractions," it added.

Deputy Corps Marshal Ojeme further stated that the suspension of the booking of the offences will be lifted at the termination of the ongoing operation zero on 15 January 2017 as directed by the Corps Marshal who is the Grand Commander of the operation.