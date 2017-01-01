.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dismissal of heads of three agencies and one college in the nation’s aviation industry.Those relieved of their jobs are Emma Anasi, managing director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA); Anthony Anuforom, director-general of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet); Samuel Caulcrick, rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria; and Felix Abali, commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB)Sabiu Zakari, permanent secretary, ministry of transportation, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.Fola Akinkuotu has been named the new managing director of NAMA. Akinkuotu is a seasoned transport pilot, flight and aircraft maintenance engineer.Also, Sani Mashi, a professor of Geography with specialty in environmental application of remote sensing, is the new NiMet director-general.Mashi is the current deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Abuja.Abdulsalam Mohammed, a renowned civil aviation trainer and examiner with accreditation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Civil Aviation Administration, is the new rector of NCAT, Zaria.Similarly, Akinola Olateru, an engineer of international repute, will take over as the head of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB).Olateru is a trained air accident manager and Certified Safety Officer with Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licenses in Nigeria, US and the United Kingdom.