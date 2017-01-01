The Police in Abuja, yesterday, raided a Maitama property believed to be owned by former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan. Eye witness accounts said policemen numbering about 20, stormed the house located on Igbeti Rock Street and forcibly gained entry into the house after overpowering the single security man keeping guard over the house. Mrs. Jonathan was not in the house at the time and it could not be confirmed, as at press time, yesterday, if she lives in the house.







The policemen on arrival were said to have made enquiries concerning a certain Justice Ahmed, but were informed that no such person lived in the house. According to sources , the police forcibly forced themselves into all the rooms in the house and searched through all the cupboards, wardrobes and fittings in the house.









The police who did not state their mission, were said to have left about six hours later with an envelope whose contents were not known.









The eyewitness said that the raid was about the third time the property had been visited by security agencies following earlier raids by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.









When contacted the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Don Awunah, last night for comments on the development, he did not pick his call.





A text message on the issue had not been replied as at press time. ASP Anjuguri Manza, Public Relations Officer, Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command, said the command was not aware of the development.



Source:Vanguard



