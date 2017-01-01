even though the clinical manifestation looks more like talipes equinovarus (club foot) a congenital malformation which the child has had since birth. Further stating Dr Edu noted that the child in question doesn't have Flacid acute paralysis and more over diagnosis of polio is laboratory based not clinical .

"Samples have been taken to Ibadan and we are confident it won't result to a case. We want to assure everyone that the level of polio immunisation coverage in hard to reach areas which Ekpene-Eki is one of them is very high, they will be no likely Polio Case as insinuated said DG CRSPHCDA.



The Governor of Cross River State Sen. Ben Ayade is investing a lot in health care and immunisation, just two weeks ago, he provided funds for immunisation services to be carried out in hard to reach areas during the Maternal Newborn and Child health week; which ekpene Eki is one of them. She noted sadly that although the family of the child in question has a believe that their children should not be given immunisation, the allowed health workers to immunise their last child.



Meanwhile her position was made clear after she visited the Village in Odukpani were the suspected case was rumoured, she decried the poor handling of the Child's Health whose name is Anthony Edet Eyibio while assuring that the state will do everything possible to assist the family and support the boy but she assured them that the case was not a confirmed case of Polio as widely circulated by media. Taking history from the mother, she said "This ailment was noticed when he was about three months old" she called on Government to assist the family treat the young Anthony in order to give him a better hope for the future.



The family of the boy appreciated the concern shown by the DG and the state especially for coming to the village to examine the situation while giving praises to the Governor , Prof Ben Ayade for having such a passionate technocrat in his cabinet.



Team from WHO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Federal and state ministry of Health and CRS Primary health care Development Agency are in contact with the child.

Cross River State has been and remains polio free!

