The case filed by eminent lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, to determine the status of Mr Ibrahim Magu with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was today adjourned to February 13, 2017, following the absence of the defendants and their lawyers. When the case came up today at the Federal High Court, Lagos, before the Honourable Justice Olatoregun, Adegboruwa appeared for himself with Tosin Adesioye, Esq. Adegboruwa informed the court that the bailiffs of the court were unable to serve the defendants and thus sought for an adjournment to enable the bailiff effect service of the originating processes on the defendants. The case was then adjourned to February 13, 2017.





Meanwhile, the Attorney-General of the Federation, who is the second defendant in the court case, has pleaded for more time to enable him confirm the status of Mr Ibrahim Magu in EFCC. In response to a letter written by Mr Adegboruwa, stated that since Adegboruwa’s request could not be treated within the seven days period, there is need for more time to confirm the status of Magu. The letter, dated January 3, 2017, was signed on behalf of the Attorny-General by Mr Ayo Bakare, State Counsel in charge of Freedom of Information Unit, reads as follows:





“I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your request dated 21st December 2016, but received in the Ministry on the 23rdDecember, 2016, with Ref: No.A&C/RC/L-08/12/2016, on the above subject matter.





Furthermore, I am directed to inform you that the Ministry requires an extension of time to enable it carry out necessary consultations, since the request cannot be treated within the stipulated timeline under the FOIA, 2011.





Please accept the warmest regards of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.”





It will be recalled that Mr Adegboruwa filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Lagos on January 17, 2017, asking the court to stop Mr Magu from parading himself as the chairman of the EFCC and asking the Senate not to consider his re-nomination as such. Part of the reliefs being sought in the action includes:





“A. A DECLARATION, that under and by virtue of section 2 (3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Establishment Act 2004, the 4th Defendant, Ibrahim Magu, cannot continue to function in office as Acting Chairman of the 3rd Defendant, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, after the decision of the 1stDefendant, The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which rejected the nomination of the 4th Defendant as Chairman of the 3rd Defendant.





B. A DECLARATION, that the failure, omission or neglect by the 4th Defendant to vacate and relinquish his office as Acting Chairman of the 3rd Defendant, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, after the rejection of his nomination by the 1stDefendant, has disqualified him from further consideration for confirmation as the substantive Chairman of the 3rd Defendant by the 1st Defendant, The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





C. A DECLARATION, that the 2ndDefendant, the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation, and through him the Federal Government of Nigeria, are bound by the decision of the 1st Defendant, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, rejecting the 4th Defendant, Ibrahim Magu, as Chairman of the 3rd Defendant, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and cannot continue to treat, recognize, deal with or deploy the 4th Defendant as Acting Chairman of the 3rd Defendant.





D. A DECLARATION that the 4thDefendant, Ibrahim Magu, is not a fit and proper person to lead the 3rd Defendant, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, as its Chairman, either in its acting or substantive capacity.





E. A DECLARATION the 4th Defendant, Ibrahim Magu, is not and cannot be the Acting Chairman of the 3rd Defendant, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.





F. A DECLARATION, that the 3rdDefendant, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, its servants and officers are bound by the decision of the 1st Defendant, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, rejecting the 4th Defendant, Ibrahim Magu, as Chairman of the 3rd Defendant, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and cannot continue to treat, recognize or deal with the 4th Defendant as its Acting Chairman.





G. A DECLARATION that all actions taken by the 3rd Defendant, especially charges and information filed in various courts, during the period when the 4th Defendant, Ibrahim Magu, acted in excess of his legal term as Acting Chairman thereof, are illegal, null, void and invalid.





H. AN INJUNCTION restraining the 4thDefendant, Ibrahim Magu, whether by himself, his servants, agents or privies, or in any manner whatsoever from functioning in office as or from performing or continuing to perform the duties of or from holding himself out or parading himself as the Acting Chairman of the 3rd Defendant, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.





I. AN INJUNCTION restraining the 3rdEconomic and Financial Crimes Commission, whether by itself, its servants, officers, agents or privies, or in any manner whatsoever from holding out or parading, treating, recognizing or in any other manner dealing with the 4th Defendant, Ibrahim Magu, as its Acting Chairman.





J. AN INJUNCTION restraining the 1stDefendant, whether by itself, its respective members, its servants, agents, officers or privies from receiving, entertaining, countenancing, considering, deliberating upon or in any other manner acting upon any request, letter, application or demand for the approval, confirmation or endorsement of the 4th Defendant, Ibrahmi Magu, as Chairman of the 3rd Defendant, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.





I. AN INJUNCTION restraining the 2ndDefendant, and through him the Federal Government of Nigeria, from holding out or parading, treating, recognizing, deploying or in any other manner dealing with the 4thDefendant, Ibrahim Magu, as Acting Chairman of the 3rd Defendant, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.



