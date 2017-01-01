A civil rights group- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has warned the Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki of the grave and imminent danger in going ahead with the plot to now accept and confirm Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of EFCC after thoroughly indicting him based on credible security reports.









The Rights group has averred that the Senate Leadership runs the risk of unwittingly turning the National Legislature into a mere paper tiger and an appendage of the Executive arm of government should the hierarchy allow the Volta face and shameless turn-around to accept again Alhaji Ibrahim Magu for reconfirmation as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC).









HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA believes that converting the National Assembly members into stooges of President Muhammadu Buhari by the inconsistent and contradictory readmission for the purposes of confirmation of a man who the Senate rubbished his integrity and credibility could be one more step towards authoritarianism.









HURIWA said Nigerians should hold the Senators responsible should constitutional democracy collapse in the face of the emerging dictatorial tendencies of President Muhammadu Buhari including the blatant disrespect by the Presidency for the powers of the Court system in Nigeria guaranteed under section 6 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of 1999 (as amended).



