Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

TRENDING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES..TUESDAY 17TH JANUARY 2017
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 / comment : 0



·         External reserves rise by $1bn in two weeks

·         Reps reject N305/dollar exchange rate for budget 12:08 am

·         Osinbajo: how to develop Niger Delta 12:07 am

·          Fed Govt shops for N500b to recapitalise BoA 12:06 am

·         NLNG floods Lagos with 13,000 tonnes of cooking gas 12:05 am

·         IPMAN accuses NNPC of corruption 12:05 am

·         No bomb in Agege, says Lagos govt 12:05 am

·         Group hail Bello over staff verification 12:02 am

·         Senate To Amend Open University Act

·         Air Force Deploys 4 Additional Alfa Jets For Mop-up Operations In North-East

·         IGR: Kaduna Generates Over N17bn In 2016, Targets N50.2bn In 2017

·         A’Ibom Gov Applauds Police For Swift Response Operations

·         2 UNILAG Students Get 5.0 CGPA

·         Senate Flays FG Over Abandoned Projects

·         Uyo Church Tragedy: My Original Design Was Altered – Architect

·         INEC To Build Functional Electoral System Ahead Of 2019 – Yakubu

·         Defence Counsel Stalls Fani-Kayode, Usman, Others’ Trial

·         How Production Of Solar Panels Can Boost Power Generation

·         Anti-graft Campaign: ‘Jonathan Should Be Treated With Respect’

·         Security Operatives Intercept 2 Trucks With 145 Children

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú