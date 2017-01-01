· External reserves rise by $1bn in two weeks
· Reps reject N305/dollar exchange rate for budget 12:08 am
· Osinbajo: how to develop Niger Delta 12:07 am
· Fed Govt shops for N500b to recapitalise BoA 12:06 am
· NLNG floods Lagos with 13,000 tonnes of cooking gas 12:05 am
· IPMAN accuses NNPC of corruption 12:05 am
· No bomb in Agege, says Lagos govt 12:05 am
· Group hail Bello over staff verification 12:02 am
· Senate To Amend Open University Act
· Air Force Deploys 4 Additional Alfa Jets For Mop-up Operations In North-East
· IGR: Kaduna Generates Over N17bn In 2016, Targets N50.2bn In 2017
· A’Ibom Gov Applauds Police For Swift Response Operations
· 2 UNILAG Students Get 5.0 CGPA
· Senate Flays FG Over Abandoned Projects
· Uyo Church Tragedy: My Original Design Was Altered – Architect
· INEC To Build Functional Electoral System Ahead Of 2019 – Yakubu
· Defence Counsel Stalls Fani-Kayode, Usman, Others’ Trial
· How Production Of Solar Panels Can Boost Power Generation
· Anti-graft Campaign: ‘Jonathan Should Be Treated With Respect’
· Security Operatives Intercept 2 Trucks With 145 Children
- Ex-senate President, Former Enugu Speaker, Others Set To Join APC
- Professor, two others die in UNIMAID suicide bombing
- Total becomes official sponsor of AFCON
