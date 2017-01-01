Select Menu

CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES...THURSDAY 5TH JANUARY 2016
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, January 05, 2017



·         Obasanjo: Awujale lied about Adenuga, Dangote
·         APC plotting to remove me from office, says Fayose
·         Arrested Boko Haram commanders to fellow terrorists: repent
·         Three suspected female suicide bombers killed in Adamawa
·         Wealthy Nigerians urged to invest in rural areas
·         2016 Glo-CAF Awards Arsenal stops Iwobi from ceremony
·         Fayose raising false alarm, says ex-Governor Oni
·         Army: why we arrested Borno council chair
·         Three murder suspects get N1.5m bail
·         Socialism and Nigeria’s conundrum
·         Council official warns against roadside trading
·         Panic in Ebonyi community as IED is found in stream
·         Costa’s performance thrils Conte after wantaway wobble
·         Ijaw leader slams group for pressurising Buhari
·         ‘N400m fraud’: EFCC probes NNPC cooperative society
·         Kerosene sells for N400 in Kano
·         AMG, 37 Others To Lift 1.3mbpd Of Crude In 2017
·         INEC Prosecutes 61 Electoral Offenders
·         We’ll Ensure Peaceful Handover In The Gambia – PMB
·         ‘Bauchi Governor Ready To Reconcile With Dogara’s Group’
·         Mimiko, PDP Leaders In Fresh Battle Over Move To Rejig House Leadership
·         Aviation Fuel Crisis: Why Refineries Must Work
·         I Have No Plans Of Leaving PDP– Uzodimma
·         Ishaku’s Rescue Mission: So Far, So Good
·         Operators Warn Against Looming Collapse Of Tomato Paste Industry
·         MMM Seeks Massive Online Publicity Ahead Of Jan 13
·         Budget: Nigeria Needs More Than N2.24trn Capex To Exit Recession–Experts
·         Customs Arraigns 2 Chinese, Nigerian For Illegal Exports
·         We support Buhari, Tinubu, says Kogi APC
·         Youths arrested with weapons not our members — Jigawa PDP
·         Kidnappers sack Taraba community, target large scale farmers
·         We followed due process in recruitment – SEC

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
