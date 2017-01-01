CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES...THURSDAY 5TH JANUARY 2016 Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, January 05, 2017 / comment : 0 · Obasanjo: Awujale lied about Adenuga, Dangote · APC plotting to remove me from office, says Fayose · Arrested Boko Haram commanders to fellow terrorists: repent · Three suspected female suicide bombers killed in Adamawa · Wealthy Nigerians urged to invest in rural areas · 2016 Glo-CAF Awards Arsenal stops Iwobi from ceremony · Fayose raising false alarm, says ex-Governor Oni · Army: why we arrested Borno council chair · Three murder suspects get N1.5m bail · Socialism and Nigeria’s conundrum · Council official warns against roadside trading · Panic in Ebonyi community as IED is found in stream · Costa’s performance thrils Conte after wantaway wobble · Ijaw leader slams group for pressurising Buhari · ‘N400m fraud’: EFCC probes NNPC cooperative society · Kerosene sells for N400 in Kano · AMG, 37 Others To Lift 1.3mbpd Of Crude In 2017 · INEC Prosecutes 61 Electoral Offenders · We’ll Ensure Peaceful Handover In The Gambia – PMB · ‘Bauchi Governor Ready To Reconcile With Dogara’s Group’ · Mimiko, PDP Leaders In Fresh Battle Over Move To Rejig House Leadership · Aviation Fuel Crisis: Why Refineries Must Work · I Have No Plans Of Leaving PDP– Uzodimma · Ishaku’s Rescue Mission: So Far, So Good · Operators Warn Against Looming Collapse Of Tomato Paste Industry · MMM Seeks Massive Online Publicity Ahead Of Jan 13 · Budget: Nigeria Needs More Than N2.24trn Capex To Exit Recession–Experts · Customs Arraigns 2 Chinese, Nigerian For Illegal Exports · We support Buhari, Tinubu, says Kogi APC · Youths arrested with weapons not our members — Jigawa PDP · Kidnappers sack Taraba community, target large scale farmers · We followed due process in recruitment – SEC Share !
