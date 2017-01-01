- Ondo Assembly sacks Speaker, deputy
- 15 years after: Ikeja bomb blasts victims’ families lament delayed compensation
- Royal tussle: Olukere hosts Ekiti monarchs
- Major marketers to tackle aviation fuel shortage through importation
- IGP commended over safety on roads
- 2019: Igbo youths slam Obasanjo for canvassing south-east presidency
- Okorocha slams PDP over comments on Imo Airline
- Court strikes out suit against Saro-Wiwa’s trial by military tribunal
- Alleged recriminations: Speak up, CAN tells Osinbajo
- Two Nigerians held for $1.2m UK bank fraud
- German town rejects Trump’s honorary citizenship proposal
- ‘How I abducted, killed Kwara medical doctor’
- Corruption is mother of all crimes, says EFCC chair Magu
- Originality Brings About Longevity – J Martins
- Big Brother Naija Punishes Housemates For Wasting Food
- Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’ Most Played Song In Nigeria
- Halima Abubakar Back On Social Media
- Maternal, Child Mortality: How Northern Women Risk Their Lives
- Youth Should Pay Attention To Nation’s Unity – Yakasai
- Redefining Governance In Nigeria: The Bauchi Example
- One Year After, Gov Bello Still Making His Mark In Kogi \
- We Didn’t Only Demand, We Rendered Solutions – BBOG
- NDDC Sets 21-Point Strategic Agenda For N/Delta Development
- Gov Bindow Constructs 107 Roads In Adamawa
- ABU’s new medical centre set to provide succour
- ‘AFIT Bill will address technological challenges in Nigeria’
- ‘Why CBN is giving interest-free loans to Borno rice farmers’
- Get down to business: 5 ways to beat the recession
- Measles vaccination targets 4.7m children
- Family planning: private hospitals outdo public
- Omoni Oboli’s new flick ‘Okafor’s Law’ in Cinemas March 31
- Kaduna airport getting set for Abuja ‘diversion’
- Godwin Zaki: It’s impossible to be John Zaki but I’ve his power and speed
- Kaduna goes ga-ga over urban road projects
- Former child soldiers fighting bigger battle than Boko Haram
- What should be done to Diezani after she returns loot?
- How 10 Benue vigilantes were killed by armed bikers
- ‘FG needs tougher policies on economic reforms’
- Government surveys schools to improve standards
Home » Newsheadlines » CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES..SATURDAY 28TH JANUARY 2017
Tagged with: Newsheadlines
About CKN NIGERIA
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments