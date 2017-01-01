- EFCC grills five ex-NNPC bosses over $153m transfer
- BBOG demands urgency in release of remaining Chibokgirls
- Bakare seeks restructuring, rejig of forex policy
- Adeboye to Christians: serve God in spirit, in truth
- Prepare to resume, Ajimobi tells LAUTECH students, workers
- LCCI: Budget 2017 may not pull economy out of recession
- Fed High Court redeploys Justices Abang, Liman
- APC slams Fayose for alleged ‘diversion’ of Paris Club refund
- Why insurance uptake is low in Nigeria, by experts
- Fed Govt mulls sovereign savings bonds for retail investors
- Plans to boost gas supply underway
- Jaiz Bank to list N37b shares on Stock Exchange
- Baby of the year gift allegation: Mother denies husband’s claims
- Rivers, Yobe CAN protest Kaduna killings
- Buhari vows to rescue Chibok girls
- New factional Shi’ite group uncovered in Borno
- Stakeholders move to dislodge illegal settlers
- Akeredolu: New era of great expectations
- Beneficiaries Of N5,000 Stipend Picked During Jonathan’s Administration – Presidency
- NiMet Installs 13th Low Level Wind Shear Alert System in Katsina Airport
- PDP Staff Forum Poised To Shun Sheriff Today
- Aisha Buhari Faults Online Report, Alleges Smear Campaign
- Southern Kaduna Killings: Christians Observe Black Sunday
- NAFDAC Impounds Illicit Drugs In Taraba
- Payment Of N5,000 Monthly Grant To Jigawa Destitute Commences March 2017
- 2017 Hajj: FCT Muslim Pilgrims Board Begins Collection Of Deposit
- No Plan To Cut Workers’ Salary – Gov Ortom
- NCPC Boss Advocates Better Remuneration For Civil Servants
- ‘Kano Govt Paid N2.7bn Tuitions, Others For Foreign Students In 2016’
- LAUTECH: Prepare For Resumption, Ajimobi Tells Students Workers
- Alleged
Money Laundering: Court Orders MTN To Forfeit N8bn To FG
- ‘Impunity
Led To Uyo Church Collapse’
- “We introduced `sack your landlord’ scheme for tenants to-rent-to-own-properties”
- 2017: Experts chart ways for affordable housing delivery
- N40tn mortgage needed to address housing shortage
- Graffiti on public walls, FCTA to sanction perpetrators
- United Labour Congress (ULC) not faction of NLC – Ajaero
- LG introduces deep learning technology at CES
- We are not responsible for set-top boxes’ activation hiccups – Pinnacle
- Nipping China’s semiconductor manufacturing ambition in the bud
- Trade ministry budgets N22bn for research, governance
- Gambia: ECOWAS leaders meet in Abuja today
- FG asks specialised varsities to law, accounting, others
- Buhari: Many more Chibok girls returning soon
- Budget tops agenda as N/Assembly resumes tomorrow
- FRSC confirms 15 dead in Zamfara auto crash
- Suspected cultists kill 10 in C/River town
- 2 killed, 26 injured in Hawan Kibo road crash
- Senate to screen Ayine as AuGF nominee
- Mystery trees in Ogun attract thousands
