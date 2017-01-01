- Doctor: I saw broken bones, torn flesh, children’s bodies
- Police parade teachers, 16 others
- ‘My sister wouldn’t have died if she had stayed in the farm’
- Ex-CJ to EFCC: Ekweremadu, Ezeh after me
- Troops storm The Gambia as Barrow takes oath
- IDPs camp bombing not deliberate, says British High Commissioner
- Air Force begins probe of accidental air strike
- Fresh challenge for Aba residents after bleak Yuletide
- Landslides: Bayelsa community faces extinction
- Now that Barrow is sworn in as President
- OYSIEC ready for Feb 11 polls
- What the Gambian crisis means for tourists
- FG Rules Out Reduction Of Duty On Imported Vehicles
- Why Nigeria Is Underdeveloped – Dogara
- Sultan College At 50: Tambuwal, Sultan, Others To Attend
- NCAA Loses 61m Passengers’ Ticket Proceeds To Airlines
- Dangote Refinery, PTI To Partner On Human Capital Development In Oil, Gas Sector
- Wema Bank Appoints Adebise As DMD
- Investors’ Interest In FGN Bond Rise, As DMO Raises N214.9bn
- IDPs Bombing: Military Was Misled By Informant – PDP
- A Memory Of America On Obama’s Last Day
- Jammeh Succumbs To Pressure, Goes Into Exile As Barrow Is Sworn In As President In Senegal
- AGF Stops CCB Chairman From Making Public, Assets Declaration Form
- Chibok Girls’ film “Waiting for Hassana” premieres in U.S.
- U.S. airstrikes kill 80 ISIL fighters, 2 senior Al-Qaida leaders in Libya
- A’Ibom Govt approves 200 corpses for mass burial – Commissioner
- Aircraft suffer damage from Abuja airport runway failure
- Electricity supply drops to 1,973mw
- SEC, EFCC sign pact on market infractions
- Minister assures recession to end in 2017
- FMBN disbursed N5.4bn to 736 in 2016
- ...partner REDAN, Shelter Afrique over $2bn housing fund
- NNPC dismisses petrol price increase, scarcity rumour
- Workers oppose proposed NLNG Act amendment
- NIRSAL targets N60bn loans to agriculture
- Publicity, key to success of contributory pension scheme
- FG retirees unable to get pension over delayed accrued rights
- Bayelsa pensioners recount verification experience
