CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES ,WEDNESDAY 4TH JANUARY 2017
· Governors' visits to Wike, Udom stir anxiety in APC
· Army deploys troops in Southern Kaduna
· Abuja airport to be closed on March 8
· House passes Lagos' N812b 2017 budget bill
· Oil price hits 18-month high at $58.37
· Customs implements ban on vehicles import
· Oyegun may get ambassadorial job
· Lagos Assembly okays N812.9b budget
· We're commited to Nigeria's economy, says Dana
· Pretentious nebulous verbosity?
· Amazons turning waste to wealth
· Agric financing now the way to go
· AEDC laments inadequate power allocation
· SSAUTHRIAI laments non-payment of pension
· Gains, losses of investors in 2016
· Our Girls; Police Barracks; Kaduna Killing; Bridge Bombing
· 'Stop Neglecting Gashaka-Gumti Games Reserve'
· Katsina Bags 2016 'Most Visible State In The Media' Award
· Tambuwal Set To Conduct Proficiency Tests for Sokoto Teachers
· Nigeria's Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – FBNQuest
· Cargo Airport: Minister Pledges Support To Nasarawa State
· Bi-Courtney Refutes Report On Effect Of Recession On Business
· Stock Market Opens First Trading Day On Decline
· Dangote Tomato Coy To Resume Production In February, Says MD
· Group Applauds Shippers' Council On Relationship With Stakeholders
· Operators Sack 6,000 Maritime Workers In 2016
· FG On Track To Overcome Recession – Expert
· Airtel in talks to acquire Telenor
· 23,500 malnourished children treated in 9 LGAs
· E-Governance for good governance, the Sokoto example
· Mikel nears Valencia switch
· Pretentious nebulous verbosity?
