Posted date: Wednesday, January 04, 2017



·    Governors’ visits to Wike, Udom stir anxiety in APC
·    Army deploys troops in Southern Kaduna
·    Abuja airport to be closed on March 8
·    House passes Lagos’ N812b 2017 budget bill
·    Oil price hits 18-month high at $58.37
·    Customs implements ban on vehicles import
·    Oyegun may get ambassadorial job
·    Lagos Assembly okays N812.9b budget
·    We’re commited to Nigeria’s economy, says Dana ]
·    Pretentious nebulous verbosity?
·    Amazons turning waste to wealth
·    Agric financing now the way to go
·    AEDC laments inadequate power allocation
·    SSAUTHRIAI laments non-payment of pension
·    Gains, losses of investors in 2016
·    Our Girls; Police Barracks; Kaduna Killing; Bridge Bombing
·    ‘Stop Neglecting Gashaka-Gumti Games Reserve’
·    Katsina Bags 2016 ‘Most Visible State In The Media’ Award
·    Tambuwal Set To Conduct Proficiency Tests for Sokoto Teachers
·    Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – FBNQuest
·    Cargo Airport: Minister Pledges Support To Nasarawa State
·    Bi-Courtney Refutes Report On Effect Of Recession On Business
·    Stock Market Opens First Trading Day On Decline
·    Dangote Tomato Coy To Resume Production In February, Says MD
·    Group Applauds Shippers’ Council On Relationship With Stakeholders
·    Operators Sack 6,000 Maritime Workers In 2016
·    FG On Track To Overcome Recession – Expert

·    Airtel in talks to acquire Telenor
·    23,500 malnourished children treated in 9 LGAs
·    E-Governance for good governance, the Sokoto example
·    Mikel nears Valencia switch
