The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has organised a free medical outreach for citizens and people living in Kogi State under her pet project, “Future Assured.”





The outreach targeted to screen and treatment about 3000 people is aimed at creating awareness for Diabetes, Hypertension, and eye ailments as well as deworming children





Mrs. Buhari, represented by the wife of Nasarawa State Governor, Mrs. Mairo Al-Makura, said the initiative aimed to complement government efforts to provide health care for the populace and expressed optimism that the screening will improve the health status of the people of the state, as well as serve as a reminder on the need for regular medical checkups.





The outreach was carried out in collaboration with wife of the state governor, Mrs. Rashidat Bello, who was commemorating the successful one year in office of the governor of Kogi state Alhaji Yaya Bello, and another non-governmental organization cry for help





Future Assured futher distributed free medication for the treatment of some of the ailments screened for and gave eye glasses to adults who needed them.





As well as deworming children and giving them vitamin C tablets toothbrushes and tooth paste were given to them to encourage dental hygiene.





The wife of Kogi State Governor Mrs Bello urged the people of the state to take advantage of the programme which was at no cost to them and take better care of their health.



