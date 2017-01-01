uhari departed for London.

Adesina spoke shortly after the president had told journalists that there was nothing wrong with going on vacation.



"What is wrong with going on vacation? Didn't I go last year at the same time?", Buhari quizzed while responding to a question from the journalists.



Asked if there is anything to worry about, the presidential spokesman responded:



"Nothing absolutely nothing! We need to show good will towards our leaders, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari who is working to give Nigeria a new footing, a new orientation.



"Nothing absolutely to worry about, but a lot of good will, a lot prayers are necessary at all times."



Adesina also said: "The president is going to rest. You know that God did work of creation for six days and on the seventh day he rested.



So, if God needed to rest, how much more human being? So, the president is just going to rest and the statement we have released is straight forward. He will go on this leave and during the leave, he will do routine medical checkups."



Source:Daily Trust

The Presidency has said that there is absolutely nothing to worry about over President Muhammadu Buhari's vacation in London.It, however, noted that a lot of good will and prayers are necessary at all times.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said this at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Thursday before B