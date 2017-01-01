can confirm that President Buhari submitted Ibrahim Magu’s name just before he began a 10-day vacation in Britain on Thursday,” the presidential source revealed.



In a controversial move, the Senate had two months ago rejected Mr. Magu as the substantive leader of the EFCC. In refusing to confirm Mr. Magu, some senators claimed that they were relying on a security report prepared by the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, which accused Magu of acting in a high-handed manner as well as being entangled in a conflict of interest with an allegedly corrupt Nigerian businessman.



Following the Senate’s rejection of Mr. Magu, President Buhari set up a panel led by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to probe the allegations against the acting EFCC chairman.



It remains unclear whether Mr. Malami’s report cleared Mr. Magu of any wrongdoing.

Saharareporters had revealed that certain interests within the Presidency were opposed to Mr. Magu’s confirmation as substantive head of the EFCC.





Source:Saharareporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again submitted the name of Ibrahim Magu, the current acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as his candidate for the substantive chairmanship of the anti-corruption agency.A highly placed source at the Presidency told Saharareporters today that Mr. Magu’s name had been forwarded to the office of the Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki. “I