Posted date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017



The Presidency said yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo spoke to each other on telephone Sunday night.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said this in a statement.

 Osinbajo is acting as president following Buhari’s vacation in London where he will also undergo medical check-up.

Akande said yesterday that during their telephone conversation, Buhari and Osinbajo reviewed local and other developments including the situation in Gambia where Nigerian troops are playing a leading role in resolving the fallouts of that country’s presidential election.

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News.
