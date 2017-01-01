Beauty queen Jennifer Iferenta who is the Miss Goodwill Ambassador Western Nigeria Queen sends message out to the Buhari led government to deliver more on the CHANGE promised Nigerians.In her words, "Not that Nigerians believe in magic or are impatient or unrealistic ...





it is simply taking the government word for it and expecting them to keep to their words and also improve on all they criticized the GEJ government about...Nigerians got the idea from campaign promises that a positive revolutionary change was about to begin with a change of government and in their millions voted out the last government ...





But for What?....Nigerians need to be reassured they didn't make a futile mistake,that they didn't get played,that the government will begin to deliver,that the government will look more into security threats and killngs....that the blame throwing will end and work begin,that the masses are not made to suffer anymore,that light will be constant as the admirable ex Governor Fashola now Minister of Power,works and housing promised....that workers get paid as at when due at least to reduce the crime rate.... That the values for which Nigerians came out to vote the current Government be met.....



