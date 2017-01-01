e fire fighter tank and directed the team.





The fire incidence, which spread from the petrol station to the nearby Mugbagba areas of the town before it was put out destroyed properties worth millions of Naira but no life was lost.Taking measures at ensuring no such occurrence repeats itself, Governor Fayose stopped Petrol Stations located within residential areas from further dispensing petrol. The petrol stations are to henceforth, sell diesel and kerosene only.Fayose who spoke with newsmen shortly afterwards described the incident as unfortunate. He added that government would take far reaching decisions to avert future recurrence.

