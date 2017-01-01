The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, has said five suspected cultists were shot dead in the early hours of yesterday during a fierce gun battle in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba Egbema Ndoni local government area.
Sources from the community said the army responded to a distress call in Omoku on Tuesday night when the cultists stormed the town shooting sporadically. It was learnt that the cultists had killed two young men before they were accosted by soldiers.
It was gathered that corpses of two of the cultists recovered on Palace road in the area were displayed at the Police station in Omoku. The other three were found at the end of the battle with the soldiers.
