They recovered, 1 Pulemyot Kalashnkova Machine (PKM) Gun, with 67 rounds of ammunition, 1 AK-47 Riffle with 18 rounds of ammunition, 2 AK-Rifle top covers and 3 Dane Guns with 1 cartridge.







Unfortunately, 3 soldiers paid the supreme price in the course of the encounter, while 27 soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries.



The bodies of the gallant soldiers and those injured have since been evacuated for treatment.

The troops have continued to trailed those terrorists that escaped with gunshot wounds.



They have also intensified vigilance and high level of alertness and making concerted efforts to clear the remnants of the terrorists in various nooks and crannies.



