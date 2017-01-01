Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

TRENDING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » ARMY FIGHTER JET KILLS SCORES OF CIVILIANS IN BORNO IDP CAMPS
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 / comment : 0




 The Army said a fighter jet had misfired and shot some humanitarian aid workers of the International Committee of Red Cross and the Medicines Sans Frontiers, and some civilians in Kala Balge in Borno during an operation.


The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Tuesday in Maiduguri said, “This morning, we received a report about the gathering of Boko Haram terrorists around Kala Balge area of Maiduguri.


“I coordinated and I directed that the air component of the operation should go and address the problem.


“Unfortunately, the strike was conducted but it turned out that other civilians were somewhere around the area and they were affected.


“So far, it is a little bit disturbing; death has occurred. There are casualties; there were deaths and injuries but on the actual number of casualties, we would get back to you later.


“I am yet to get the number of casualties of civilians killed, but two soldiers were also affected.


“Some humanitarian staff of Medicines Sans Frontiers and some staff of International Committee of Red Cross were also affected.


“We are sending helicopters to evacuate those that were critically wounded, including our wounded soldiers.”
Source:NAN

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú