Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ozo Nwabueze Okafor is dead. He died yesterday morning during a brief illness at the age of 47.

Circumstances surrounding the demise of the young politician, who was a two-term chairman of Enugu South Local Council, were still sketchy as at press time. He was, however, reported to have died in Enugu.

His bosom friend and former House of Representative member for Enugu North and South, Offor Chukwuegbo, who confirmed the incident, said it was a “sudden one”, adding that he was still shocked over the development.

