Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has been completely displaced in the state.He said this on Monday while commissioning the Ozuoba-Rumuoparaeli-Choba road in Obio/Akpor local government area.Wike claimed that the APC was dislodged because of the projects his administration had carried out.The Governor said: “There is no more APC in Rivers State, we have used projects to dislodge the APC in the state. If they don’t steer clear of Rivers State, we shall cut them off from the state. Now that our people have given us the mandate to clear all the unwanted items.“All those that know must not come close because my people have given me the instrument to go to war against enemies of Rivers State.”