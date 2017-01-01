Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Monday, January 02, 2017 / comment : 0

Tochukwu after he was shot


The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the latest extra judicial killing of a Nigerian in South Africa as “ worrying and condemnable”.

A statement by her Media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, in Abuja said the gruesome killing of Tochukwu Nnadi by Police in South Africa,  is “unacceptable to the people and government of Nigeria”.

While reiterating President Muhammadu Buhari’s call to Nigerians to avoid crimes, she however noted that the killing of Nnadi has brought to 20 Nigerians killed in South Africa through extrajudicial means in 2016 alone.

“The barbaric behaviour of the perpetrators is not only unacceptable,  but also calls for urgent attention by diplomatic authorities in Nigeria and South Africa”, she said.


Dabiri-Erewa urged the South African government to ensure that justice prevails by carrying out investigation and bringing  the culprit to book.

She reiterated calls to Nigerians living abroad to always respect laws of their host countries and be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

A Nigerian based in South Africa, Tochukwu Nnadi, was allegedly choked to death by Police in South Africa on Thursday December 29th after he was arrested for allegedly selling drugs.

In 2016 alone, it has brought to 20, the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa under such cruel circumstances.

Among such victims were Ikejiaku Chinedu, Monday Okorie, Gideon Ogalaonye, Nnamdi Michael, Adeniyi Olumoko, Christian Onwukaike and Tochukwu Nnadi.

