

There was a suicide attack on worshippers on Tuesday as a suspected male suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) during congregational Morning Prayer at a mosque in Dalori quarter opposite the University of Maiduguri.

According to report, over twenty worshippers feared killed and injured.





The spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency,NEMA, Sani Datti confirmed the incident in a message.





"There was a reported case of explosions at Dalori quarters, Maiduguri, Borno State. Our Search and Rescue officers are already on their way to the scene, detail later," he said



