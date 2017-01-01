Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

TRENDING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » ANOTHER 20 PEOPLE KILLED AT UNIMAID SUICIDE BOMBING
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 / comment : 0




There was a suicide attack on worshippers on Tuesday as a suspected male suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) during congregational Morning Prayer at a mosque in Dalori quarter opposite the University of Maiduguri.

According to report, over twenty worshippers feared killed and injured.

The spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency,NEMA, Sani Datti confirmed the incident in a message.

"There was  a reported case  of explosions at Dalori quarters, Maiduguri, Borno State. Our Search and Rescue officers are already on their way to the scene, detail later," he said

Recall that an early morning bomb attack occurred recently at JS mosque near the staff quarters, killing a Director of veterinary medicine, Prof. Aliyu Mani, and many others.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú