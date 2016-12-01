CKN NEWS new logo unveiled today





CKN NEWS 2016 AWARD WINNERS









Based on the voting of CKN News readers across the globe and our personal assessment of Nigeria’s public servants in 2016 including 36 Governors and Ministers, we are happy to announce the followings as the winners of CKN NEWS AWARD OF EXCELLENCE









The Award Categories are...





A..MOST OUTSTANDING GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR







WINNER: GOV AKINWUNMI AMBODE OF LAGOS STATE









For his unprecedented developmental programmes leading to the construction of hundreds of roads within one year. As well as Security, Entertainment,Education,Commerce,Sports and other projects that have made Lagos State, the State to beat.





B. MOST OUTSTANDING GOVERNOR ON RURAL DEVELOPMENT.









WINNER: GOVERNOR WILLIE OBIANO OF ANAMBRA STATE





For the rural developmental projects in Anambra State despite limited resources at his disposals.







C. MOST OUTSTANDING GOVERNOR ON COMMERCE AND SMALL SCALE ENTREPRENEURSHIP.







WINNER: GOVERNOR OKEZIE IKPEAZU OF ABIA STATE





For his giant stride at promoting local entrepreneurship and small scale industries especially in Aba, the hub of small scale industry in West Africa and for bringing to limelight the MADE IN ABA Products to International focus and acceptance.







D. EXEMPLARY FEDERAL MINISTER OF THE YEAR.









WINNER:IBE KACHUKWU (MINISTER OF PETROLEUM)





For his robust handing of Nigeria’s prime foreign exchange earner and for bringing sanity to the Oil and Gas industry through purposely engagement of all stakeholders including militants and Industrial Unions .









E.PUBLIC SERVANT OF THE YEAR..









WINNER: BUKOLA SARAKI (SENATE PRESIDENT)





For effectively steering the affairs of Nigeria’s upper chamber to a smooth and enviable height in 2016 despite all the odds, persecution and obstacles put on his way by his Party and the Executive.





F. GOVERNMENT AGENCY OF THE YEAR (FEDERAL).









WINNER: FEDERAL MINISTRY OF FINANCE







Despite the odds and dwindling fortunes in Nigeria’s revenue in the past one year,the Federal Ministry of Finance have in the past one year been deep rooted in making sure the Federal Government remains afloat through the various revenue collection agencies. For also working tenaciously at bailing out most States of the Country during a depressed economy that went into recession.





G. MOST OUTSTANDING ON INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT.









WINNER: GOVERNOR NYESOM WIKE OF RIVERS STATE





For his giant strides at opening up roads through massive construction of roads in Rivers State and other projects in 2016









Note: CKN News will only award seven out of our Annual ten awards this year.No individual or group met the criteria set for the other three awards this year.



