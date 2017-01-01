vehicle on Highway will be fined N50,000.00 or three years imprisonment, or both fine and imprisonment.

a) Driving in a direction prohibited by the Road Traffic Law; (that is driving against traffic, popularly known as “One Way” driving) now attracts a 3-year jail term, while a first offender gets one year term and the vehicle forfeited to the state government.b) Bullion vans are not exempted from the law as any bullion van driven in a direction prohibited by the Road Traffic Law will be forfeited, while abandonedc) Riding a motor-cycle against traffic and riding on the kerb, median or road setbacks will attract N20,000.00 for 1st time offenders, while subsequent offenders will get N30,000.00 (thirty-thousand Naira) fine or the riders’ motor-cycle will be impounded.d) Smoking while driving will attract N20,000.00 (twenty thousand Naira).e) Failure to give way to traffic on the left at a roundabout attracts N20,000.00 (twenty thousand Naira).f) Disobeying traffic control is N20,000.00 (twenty thousand Naira)g) Motorcycles and Tricycles are prohibited from riding on major Highways in the state. The Highways are Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Oworonshoki – Ikorodu, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and Babangida Boulevard Way. Others are Lekki-Epe Expressway, Funsho Williams Avenue, Agege Motor Road and Eti-Osa-Lekki coastal road.h) Violation of route by commercial vehicles will attract N20,000.00 (twenty thousand Naira)i) Riding motor-cycle without Crash Helmet for rider and passenger will attract N20, 000.00 (twenty thousand Naira) or 3 years imprisonment or both.j) Prohibits under-aged person, under 18 years old from riding a motorcycle and the fine for this is N20,000.00 (twenty thousand Naira).k) Operating a motor-cycle in a restricted area on or prohibited route will attract a fine of N20,000.00 (twenty thousand or his motor-cycle will be impounded.l) Any person driving without a valid Driving License will have his/her vehicle impounded. Learner drivers without permit will attract a fine of N20,000.00 (twenty thousand Naira) while driving with fake number plate will attract N20,000.00 (twenty thousand Naira) for 1st offenders and 6 months imprisonment or both for subsequent infractions.m) Medical Emergency Vehicles can drive through traffic light