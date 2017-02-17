AIRFORCE RECRUITMENT GUIDELINES OUT (CHECK DETAILS)
GUIDELINES
1. Interested applicants are to apply free of charge online
at www.airforce.mil.ng.
2. Applicants are to apply once, multiple online
application will be disqualified.
3. Applicants are to print out the underlisted documents
after completion of application online:
a. Local Government Indigeneship Form.
b. Attestation form to be signed by Military officer or
Local Government Chairman.
c. Parent/Guardian Consent Form.
d. Acknowledgment Form.
QUALIFICATIONS
4. Applicants must be a Nigerian citizen by birth.
5. Applicants must not be less than 1.66m tall for male
and not less than 1.63m tall for female.
6. Non Tradesmen/Women.
a. Applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 22
years by 31 December 2017.
b. Applicants must possess a minimum of 3 credits
including Mathematics and English in SSCE/NECO/GCE/
NABTEB.
7. Tradesmen/Women.
a. Applicants applying as tradesmen and women must be
between 17 and 24 years of age except for those
applying as drivers who must be between 18 and 28
years by 31 December 2017.
b. Applicants must possess a minimum of 2 passes with a
credit in English in SSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB and must
possess at least a lower credit in ND/NCE or any relevant
trade certificates from reputable and approved
government institutions/organisations.
c. Drivers must posses a minimum of 2 passess with a
credit in English and trade test certificate.
d. Applicants applying as sportsmen/women are to
present evidence of their professional experience which
will include certificates and medals.
NOTE
8. Online Registration Starts on 14 January 2017 and
closes on 17 February 2017.
9. Zonal Recruitment Exercise will hold from 23 February
– 16 March 2017.
10. NAF online Registration and all other recruitment
processes are free of charge and no payment should be
made.
11. The Attestation form must be accompanied by the
passport photograph and photocopy of the signees
drivers licence or international passport. The signee is
also to authenticate the passport photograph of the
applicant behind.
12. For further information see the instruction page on
the website as from 14 January 2017 or call the following
support lines: 09064145533, 08043440802 and
08053440802 or Email: recruitment@airforce.mil.ng.
