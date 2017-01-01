The Police AIG in charge of Zone 2 comprising Lagos and Ogun States Mr C K Aderanti recently addressed the Press to highlight the achievements of his Zone in the past one month.

1. DEFILEMENT





On January 10, 2017, the Zone 2 ‘X’ Squad arrested one Stanley Akanno ‘m’ and one Olakunle Hassan ‘m’, both teachers in a private primary school in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State for serially defiling their six year old female pupil (name withheld for privacy reasons) for over a period of months. Investigations revealed that during extra moral classes, the teachers showed pornography on their laptop to the pupil and made her practice same on them. The pupil has been taken to a government hospital where it was medically established that she had been deflowered. Suspects will soon be charged to court.





2. ARMED ROBBERY

Upon intelligence leading to the recovery of a stolen Toyota Corolla, one Adams Jiddah ‘m’ aged 32years was arrested in Ibafo area of Ogun State and one Emeka Okeke ‘m’ aged 28years in Okoko area of Lagos State. They confessed to have robbed several vehicles in several parts of Lagos State. One locally made revolver pistol used by the gang was recovered. The suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

3. ARMED ROBBERY

On December 29, 2016 at about 2345hrs, a ZIS team arrested one Chibuzor Ekeocha ‘m’ 26 years, a member of a robbery gang that robbed a Lexus Jeep RX 330 with registration number LA 267 BOI belonging to Senator Gbenga Asafa from his driver at gun point at the Abule Egba area of Lagos State. Two suspects have so far been arrested and one other at large.





4. STEALING OF TRUCK CONTAINING GOODS WORTH N23 MILLION NAIRA



On December 29, 2016, acting on reliable intelligence, a team of Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) operatives trailed and accosted a Volvo truck with registration number AAA 428 XE belonging to GBC Transport along Ijebu-Ode Expressway at about 1500hrs. The truck loaded with Nestle products from Nestle Plc Agbara was on its way to Edo State. Six male suspects were eventually arrested and investigations revealed that the driver and his motor boy connived with others to sell the truck and the goods for nine million naira. The goods have been fully recovered. Suspects are:

a. ORBO ANDREW ‘M’

b. SYLVESTER INWOMOH ‘M’

c. LATEEF BELLO ‘M’

d. ADEMOLA ADEMOLA ‘M’

e. EMMANUEL TUOYE ‘M’

f. BOB MOMOH ‘M’





5. ARREST OF FRAUDSTERS



On January 12, 2017 at about 1400hrs, acting on credible intelligence, a team of ZIS operatives trailed and arrested a gang of three males and one female who specialized in hypnotizing and defrauding their victims. They were arrested in their shrine in Aiyedire Local Government area of Osun State at the point of obtaining the sum of N3.5 million from a victim. They had earlier defrauded a victim of N3.5 million in Abeokuta Ogun State. Items recovered from them include fake foreign currencies, horrifying statues, charms, one Honda Pilot SUV and one Toyota Sienna bus. Suspects are:

a. SEGUN ADESOJI ‘M’ AGED 52YRS

b. MUDASIRU SUMONU ‘M’ AGED 55YRS

c. SAKIRATU OLAYINKA ANIYIKAYE ‘F’ AGED 35YRS

6.





ROBBERY



On December 31, 2016, a team of ZIS operatives while on routine anti-crime patrol arrested three suspects in a case of robbery at Isale Ake area of Abeokuta at about 0230hrs. Two motorcycles were recovered. One other suspect is still at large. Arrested suspects include:

a. LANRE AYUBA ‘M’

b. SUNDAY OLOYEDE ‘M’

c. GAFAR AJALA ‘M’





