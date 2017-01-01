1. The University avails all its members equal opportunity on all matters.



2. In the light of the above, the Management wishes to unequivocally reassure all concerned that both Muslim and Christian Students Associations are recognised in the University.



3. Similarly, Management calls on all to disregard the contents of the erroneous memo. The proper decisions of the University Management Committee would be communicated to the University Community in due course.



4. The University Management shall continue to promote all lawful activities aimed at peace by all (Muslims and Christians) towards the overall development of the State, Country and University.



Signed:

Fatima S. Kaita

For: Registrar

The attention of the Management of Umaru Musa Yar'adua University, Katsina has been drawn to the circulation of the contents of an erroneous internal memo addressed to all its Students signed by the Ag. Dean, Student Affairs.The University wishes to restate its respects and recognition to the rights to association and freedom of religious activities by all, as enshrined in the Nigerian laws.