The seven-year-old son of Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow has died after being bitten by a dog on Sunday, January 15th. Habibou Barrow, born in 2010, reportedly died on the way to the hospital in Manjai near Banjul. He was buried this afternoon. Mr Barrow is in the Senegalese capital Dakar ahead of his planned inauguration on Thursday. It is not clear if he returned for the funeral