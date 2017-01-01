A 39-year-old Nigerian lady, Olutayo Arikawe, has been announced as Britain’s favourite pharmacist.





She was named the national winner of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society’s annual I Love My Pharmacist competition, which celebrates the exceptional contribution pharmacists make to patient care on a daily basis across the UK.





Olutayo who runs a Community Pharmacy in Dudley, was shortlisted by an expert panel to become one of the 23 finalists. Thousands of members of the public then voted for their favorite pharmacist. Olutayo was announced as the regional winner for Midlands and East.





She, along with the five other regional finalists, presented to the judging panel who would determine the eventual winner of the competition. The judges decided Olutayo was most deserving of the prize due to clear evidence of her going above and beyond to improve the lives of her patients.





She also won two awards at the Chemist and Druggist (C+D) awards: the Community Pharmacist of the Year and Pharmacy Manager of the Year. She also won the public health pharmacist of the year at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society Awards.



