The immediate past Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase, has advised his successor, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to avoid engaging in acts that could bring any past occupant of that office to public ridicule.
In
a letter dated December 1, 2016, which he wrote to Idris, Arase pointed
out that it was for this reason that while he was in office, he ensured
that Force Order 295 was put in place to protect ex-IGs from being demeaned.
Arase, who retired as police IG in June, said it was in the spirit of
this order that he desisted from ridiculing the last two IGs before him
even though he knew that they each went away with 13 and nine police
vehicles respectively when leaving office.
The former IGs, which
Arase referred to, are Mohammed Abubakar, who retired in 2014 and
Suleiman Abba, who was sacked in April last year by former President
Goodluck Jonathan.
Arase said this in his reply to the allegations
by Idris that he (Arase) took away 24 police vehicles while leaving
office in June as the IG.
The former IG had earlier dismissed his
successors allegations that he left with two dozens of vehicles while
leaving office, wondering what he would do with such number of vehicles.
Arase said rather than denigrate Abba, who he succeeded, he indeed
initiated actions and bought a brand new bulletproof jeep for the sacked
IG despite the fact that Abba’s administration left a debt of N28bn for
him to contend with.
He urged Idris to put the integrity and honour
of the Nigeria Police Force first in any action he might want to take
so that the force would not be exposed to public ridicule.
Arase
said, “I expect that former occupants of the office of the
Inspector-General of Police should not be demeaned. This explains why
Force Order 295 was emplaced by the force management under my leadership
as acknowledged in your letter in reference.
“In spite of the
emplacement of this order and despite the fact that my two immediate
predecessors left office with 13 and nine vehicles of different makes
and models respectively, I never pressurised either of them to return
any of such vehicles neither did I engage in any act that was capable of
bringing them to ridicule as being done to me of late by a force I
dedicated my life to serving up to the highest level.
“Rather, it is
on record that I went the extra mile to source for funds and initiated
actions towards purchasing a brand new bulletproof jeep for my immediate
predecessor, even after his retirement from service. This was done
notwithstanding the fact that I inherited and had to manage a huge debt
profile of about N28bn, which limited the financial base of the force at
the time.”
Among the 13 vehicles, which Arase said Abubakar took
away were a BMW (7 series) bulletproof car; and two Toyota Land Cruiser
V8 bulletproof jeeps.
According to him, Abba also took away a Toyota
Land Cruiser bulletproof jeep and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado jeep
along with seven other vehicles.
Arase said God had blessed him so
much and he was contended to the point that he would willingly surrender
“all my vehicular entitlements even as contained in the Revised Force
Order 295 in the overriding interest of the force and in the sustenance
of the legacy of comradeship between an incumbent IGP and his
predecessor.”
He said he decided to delay in returning the vehicles,
which Idris alleged he took away, as a form of protest against the
“unfair, untidy and demeaning approach the matter was handled until
now.”
Arase, however, said he harboured no animosity towards Idris
and encouraged him to feel free to approach him for advice, just as his
predecessors did to him.
Source: Punch
