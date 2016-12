Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly, Lagos, with Femi Adesina, S.A Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, during the cleric's visit to State House, Abuja, on December 30, 2016.CKN News could not ascertain his mission or what he discussed with the President as at the time of going to press.Pastor Tunde Bakare was President Muhammadu Buhari's running mate when he contested under the CPC in 2011