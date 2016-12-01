Report reaching CKN News has it that three passengers (two youth corpers and another female passenger) traveling with God is Good Bus from Lagos to Abuja were on Wednesday kidnapped at Kwali in the FCT.Though the full details are still sketchy as at the time of going to Press,latest report has it that the kidnappers are asking for a sum of N50m for their release.Meanwhile,another set of travelers were kidnapped along the Kogi, Lagos road on Tuesday.They were kidnapped by suspected Fulani men at Ibillo area of Edo State.The victims,two males and a woman had their vehicle blocked and were kidnapped at gun point.A demand for N40m was made .Latest report reaching CKN News have it a ransom has been paid and the victims (a grand mother,her son inlaw and another unidentified passenger) have been released and are on their way back to Lagos