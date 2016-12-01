The Nigeria Police have denied the report that it deliberately transferred 1,260 policemen from the South West to the Northern parts of the country





Here is the official statement:





The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a report on page 11 of Vanguard Newspaper of 29th December, 2016 credited to one Ola Ajayi captioned “1,260 Policemen from S-West protest transfer to Northern States” The report was in its entirety false, mischievous and capable of misleading the members of the public. The story is absolutely a shadowy imagination of the writer.





However, it is imperative to set the record straight and disabuse the minds of Police personnel and other members of the public.





It is factual to State that transfers, reorganizations and postings in the Nigeria Police Force are routine and administrative. Officers and men of the Force are rotated to maximize their efficiency and effective service delivery for the Force.

The Nigeria Police Force is a Federal Security organization and the Inspector General of Police is empowered by the relevant provisions in the Force Orders and Force Administrative Instructions to effect transfers, postings and redeployments of the personnel of the Force as deemed fit to position the Force to discharge its statutory responsibilities efficiently.





A thorough reading of the report shows that the signal quoted, “CB4770/FS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.5/232, purportedly mandating the affected policemen from South West to assemble in Kaduna on January 4, 2017, was for the transfer of Officers from Kaduna State to neighbouring States and from neighbouring States to Kaduna State to contend the security challenges in Kaduna State.





This is not consistent with extant practices and tradition of the Service. To this extent the publication with all the allegations contained, is completely untrue and a futile distraction.





It is important to enlighten the public that Police officers are subject to movements, transfers and postings within the Force and other lawful assignments while in service.





Refusal to proceed on postings and protest in this regard is serious misconduct not only in the Nigeria Police Force but in every Government/Public agency which could attract commensurate sanctions.





Consequently, the Nigeria Police Force wishes to assure the media of its support as partner in ensuring a crime free society. The media is however, enjoined to resist the temptation of allowing mischievous person (s) to use the pages of their esteemed Newspapers to cast aspersion on the policy of the Force.





The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, will continue to do his best for the benefit and well being of all the personnel of the Force.



