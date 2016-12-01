Select Menu

Posted date: Thursday, December 22, 2016



Club Triumph of Lagos has elected Mr Bolaji Tunji, Executive Director, The  Sun newspaper as its President. He is to lead the club for the next 2 club years.


He took over from Dr Olatunji Idowu, a Consultant Orthopaedic and Trauma surgeon and Head, Accident and Emergency, National Orthopedics Hospital, Igbogbi Lagos.


The electoral committee was co chaired by Dr Kola Afolabi, Chief Medical Director,(CMD) Ago Medical Centre, Lagos, and Mr Dehinde Oguntoyinbo, Chief Executive Officer, Allenrose.


Also elected into the executive committee were


Mr Michael Ola Folarin, Head, Business Development, E-Purse Systems Ltd.


Mr Babatunde Ojo,  MD/CEO, Love Diamond Ltd,


Mr Olubodun Ogunyankin, Head, Planning and Development, Lagbus Asset Management.


Mr Bolaji in his acceptance speech, on behalf of the new club leadership promised to uniquely advance the mission and vision of the club.


This includes community development, promotion of social  justice, nation building and membership empowerment.


Mr Bolaji Tunji furthermore invited patriotic citizens who identifies with the mission and vision of the club to join hand with him and the club.

