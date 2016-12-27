These are Season greetings from CKN NEWS readers to their families and love ones qas we mark the Christmas and New Year Celebrations
Oaikhena Ehinomen Theresa Special greetings to the almighty God, to Mary our mother, to the man who stole my heart Igelenyah Christopher Alvan, my children, siblings, nephews, niece, mum, inlaws, mate, parish priest, his assistant and all those who made 2016 beautiful for us. God bless you all. Lots of love
Olufemi Ola To President Muhammed Buhari,may God give him heart to make him known that Nigerian are suffering with his hardship economy policy.
Prince Adebayo Sepon Seasons greetings to the Good people of Ajido my ancestral home.i love them all
Ola Bakare I want to wish all the pupils,staff and parents of cornerstone private school a very merry Christmas and a prosperous 2017
Ozioma Ikuku Eluwa I want to wish my president... Buhari, Hon.. Kaycee Onuzurike, Emeka Bahadur and Betterman Ejike Igbokwe a fruitfull celebrations
Sodimu Kayode My mummy, siblings, wonderful family and friends God has blessed me with. They are just too many!
Nnamudi Providence I Wanna Wish All Abagana and Obowo People a Merry Christmas and a Blissfull 2017.
Comr Ohonsi Progress Merry Xmas to our governor, Godwin Obaseki, the executive governor of Edo state... Your Excellency sir, we beg you to reduce our school fees at Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma as a Christmas gift for us especially the 200level students of the institution... Thank you Sir! May Jesus Christ bless your stay in office and may you and your office live long... Amen!!!
Sarah Aghogho Ighovona I want to wish the governor of Niger state, state coordinator NYSC NIGER state, my wonderful mum, family and my lovely students of Abuko international school Erena a wonderful celebration.
Helen Akunna Nwaogwugwu My shout out goes to my family,friends and all staff of cabinet office,owerri..wish them a very prosperous new year..
Chioma Efobi To God d father,Son nd holy spirit and my blessed mother Virgin mary. And also to my family and my wonderful hubby and to u CKN for keeping me updated remain blessed nd tnk u all.
MiMi Gabriel Agbontaen To my loving husband my Golden Heart, my parent, my brothers and sisters, my in-laws, my relatives and lastly my friends. Thank you all for making this year a glorious and fulfilled one for me. Wishing you all Merry Xmas And A Prosperous New Year.
Jeremiah Asuqwo Special greetings to CKN News, de only platform on social media dat takes me round de world, as well as my friends and love one. Wishing you a great 2017.
Ogochukwu Mbanefo Okpokwasili To my immediate family my husband, my three sons.. Nzube, ugochukwu and ifeanyi wishing us merry xmas and prosperous new year. To my only sibling..my sister , her husbamd and kids wishing the...See More
Ruth Tene To my whole family, the whole Rhema family home and abroad, Leadership Newspaper Group, to a special father and friend...Dr Francis Gana and my very special Christmas gift...Michael Iroegbu...thank u for making 2016... d year of my life....u all rock...God bless u..Love u loads...look forward to the coming years with much love n testimonies
Ephraim Ifeanyi Onuzulike JP Warm wishes to my nuclear and extended family members, friends, former colleagues at INEC, and all who helped in reducing my Government imposed pains of the Year, 2016. May God bless and keep you all safe in 2017, in Jesus name, amen !!!
Kaycee Omeke My shout out goes to God and to our Mother Mary, all the members of my family, friends and well wishers. I wish all of them Merry Christmas and Prosperous New year.
Ene Favour Special greetings to God almighty, every members of my family n to all my Facebook friends
Esther Ajuma Maha Season greetings to my family and friends, the maha's ,the acheneje's and the opaluwa's .
