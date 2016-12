Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai said “I have already directed that we should conduct Nigerian Army small arms championship in that forest Next year.



“And we are going to use it also to test fire our fighting vehicles, other key equipment and weapons that requires testing whenever we want to induct new weapon and equipment into the Nigerian army inventory.



“It will afford us very good ground for basic tactics and indeed advance tactics, including but not limited to tactics at the Platoon, company, battalion, Brigade and even division levels.

