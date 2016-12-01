ide consultations, ECOWAS leaders warned that they would not hesitate to send troops to Banjul, if Jammeh, who lost the election to opposition candidate, Adama Barrow, fails to step down next month.

Buhari, the source revealed, said he will not bandy words with an 'inexperienced, power drunk little boy until the D-day ' adding that it is normal for one to talk but the ability to back up your threat matters, he was quoted as saying.





As part of the consultations, our source revealed that Senegal which surrounds much of The Gambia, has been designated to lead the proposed military intervention with troops from other ECOWAS member states.





“The deadline is January 19 when the mandate of Jammeh ends,” de Souza said.





“If he doesn’t go, we have a force that is already on alert, and this force will intervene to restore the will of the people.







“No one has the right to oppose the will of the people.”





However, Jammeh is contesting the vote at the Supreme Court alleging gross irregularities and “unacceptable abnormalities”.



The country’s apex court adjourned the case to 10 January.

In reaction to President Jammeh's recent outrage against President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, the Nigerian leader has commenced frantic consultations with other members of the ECOWAS bloc for a possible military action to dethrone Jammeh not later than January 20 should he fail to hand over power on January 19, 2017, sources close to Nigeria's seat of power exclusively revealed.In the w