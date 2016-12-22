quite uncalled for. The State Police Commissioner has already briefed the IGP of the unfortunate incident.

While expressing our condolence to the family, relations, friends and well wishers of the deceased, the Command wishes to assure the affected and the general public that the Command will do everything humanly possible to ensure that justice is seen to have been done. The Command therefore appeals for calm to enabled concentrate on the matter and ensure justice is done, please

DSP ANDREW ENWEREM

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER IMO STATE COMMAND

The Imo State Police Command is saddened with the ugly incident that led to the shooting to death of one Nduka Eto male of Oguta Imo State by an Inspector of Police at NNPC Mega Station, Control Post roundabout on 22/12/2016. The shooting by the Police Inspector (Edem ) which occurred during a misunderstanding between the deceased, a pump attendant and the manager of the petroleum station was