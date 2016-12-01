The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris has inaugurated a panel to probe the violence that characterized the last rerun election in Rivers State as well as the alleged audio tape threat by Governor Nyesom Wike.





The panel consists of police officers and officers from the Department of State Services with vast knowledge in investigation, forensic analysis and technical expertise. The fifteen (15) man panel is headed by DCP Damien Okoro









The panel, which is to conduct its investigation in conjunction with a team from the Department of State Services (DSS) has the following terms of reference:





i. Conduct a thorough investigation into the role of security agents before, during and after the election;





ii. Examine the role of any Police Officer or security agent whose actions or activities individually or collectively was detrimental to the good conduct of the elections;





iii. Conduct a forensic analysis on the audio report released by Sahara Reporters as it concerns the election;





iv. Examine any other matter that is relevant to the conduct of the elections.





v. Make recommendations and implementation strategies to guide future elections and submit findings within thirty (30) days with effect from 17th December, 2016.





For the avoidance of doubt, the 1999 Constitution and other relevant laws empower the police to conduct investigations into criminal matters across the entire country.





In the final analysis, the police is an apolitical organization and must be insulated from politics.

The interest of the police as always in the electoral process is to ensure a hitch free exercise and guarantee due process in accordance with international standards.





Therefore, I hereby use this opportunity to implore well meaning Nigerians especially INEC, Rivers Sate Government to give the panel maximum support and cooperate with this investigative panel.





This I believe is in the overall interest and development of electoral process in Nigeria.





The Inspector General of Police uses this opportunity to solicit the support of all Nigerians in ensuring that the panel succeeds in its mandate.



