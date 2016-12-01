



Two unidentified persons have been confirmed dead after a two-storey building at Highway police barracks, beside Police College in Ikeja, Lagos state, collapsed.

It was learnt that the staircase section of the building collapsed at about 7 am when the residents were preparing for the Christmas Day celebration.

The partial collapse occurred few days after fire gutted Area F police command, Ikeja, destroying property worth millions of Naira.

Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) Lagos state command, Dolapo Badmos, said that one of the buildings in the barracks partially collapsed.

"It is said that we lost two occupants of the building. They were making use of the staircase when it collapsed."

Also, General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Tiamiyu Adesina, said that the deceased have been handed over to the appropriate agencies.