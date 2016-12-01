ir commanders.‎



Buhari said that his stance against the devaluation of the naira and fuel price increase precipitated his overthrow as military head of state in 1985.



“I have resisted the devaluation of the naira, increase of the petroleum products, among others,” he told the soldiers and officers.



“When I was military head of state, I rejected similar advice by the IMF and World Bank to devalue the naira.



“I refused and gave my reasons and the next thing I knew I was removed and detained for three and a half years.



“As a civilian president, I will do my best and I’m telling you all these because you are part of the leadership of this great country and God willing we will remain great,” he added.



At present, the official exchange rate of the naira is N300/$1, while it is N495/$1 at the black market.

It was officially N197/$1 when Buhari assumed office in May 2015.



The pump price of petrol was N86.50 and has increased to N145.

