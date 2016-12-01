Select Menu

NO BOARD APPOINTMENTS IN JANUARY 2016..FG
Posted date: Friday, December 30, 2016



The Senior Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said there will be no full board appointments by January.

He said contrary to reports, appointments into boards are to be done sector after sector as the case of education and health.

In a statement yesterday, Shehu said “In the interaction between myself and some State House correspondents in which I tried to clear a few issues that they raised, here is what I said: 

“You know that the reconstitution began methodically, from sector to sector. You should expect that to resume at the beginning of the New Year.

The President has given directions on what to do.” he was misquoted during an interactive session with State House reporters saying his words were that “You know that the reconstitution began methodically, from sector to sector. You should expect that to resume at the beginning of the New Year. The President has given directions on what to do.”

Source: Daily Trust

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
