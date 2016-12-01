s, Management has also charged all Airport Managers to employ measures to ensure that only those that meet requirements have access to all restricted areas at the landside, terminals and airside.



Furthermore, the Bomb Detection Unit of the Nigerian Police Force have also been charged to be more alert at the airports, to compliment the effort of Aviation Security personnel at the security screening points.



To reiterate her commitment to safety of lives and properties, the Federal Government through the Nigerian Airforce recently conducted Counter Terrorism Simulation live demonstration at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.



Passenger facilitation at all our airports has also been enhanced by the upgrade of power installations, installation of modern and bigger conveyor belts and metal walk-through detectors, servicing of lifts and escalators. Stringent measures are being taken to eradicate the menace of touts and other unwholesome activities around the terminals.



The expansion and modernization of our airport terminals now provide better ambience and more space for restaurants at the terminals, as well as newly opened duty free shops. These provide duty-free shopping experience and help passengers relax comfortably while waiting for their flights.



The Authority however advises air passengers to make early arrangements for their travels and to leave home early on their travel dates, in order to complete their boarding facilities in good time.

We wish all passengers safe and enjoyable yuletide.

