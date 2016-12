Nigerian Navy Ship Karaduwa



Length : approx 40 meters



Visual call sign : P102



Type : Seaward Defence Boat



Armarment : 1x 30mm, 2x 12.7mm, 2 x 40mm AGL





Motto : Search For Victory. This thread will showcase the picture timeline of the construction of the NNS KARADUWANigerian Navy Ship KaraduwaLength : approx 40 metersVisual call sign : P102Type : Seaward Defence BoatArmarment : 1x 30mm, 2x 12.7mm, 2 x 40mm AGLMotto : Search For Victory.

NIGERIAN NAVY SHIP KARADUWA is a locally built seaward Defence boat II by the Nigerian Navy, it marks the milestone for the Defence industry for the Nigerian military.Every part of the boat from beginning to end were locally fabricated.