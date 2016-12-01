The Federal Government has approved the appointment of an Assistant Corps Marshal Dauda Biu as Deputy Corps Marshal and promotion of 8 Assistant Corps Marshals with some other senior officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) also benefitting from the promotion exercise. Assistant Corps Marshal. Dauda Biu who is currently the Head of Finance and Accounts Department of the FRSC is one of 588 officers of the Corps who were successful in the recent promotion exercise conducted by the Management of the FRSC.





According to Bisi Kazeem, Head Media Relations and Strategy of the Corps, the 8 Corps Commanders promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshals are Ayobami Omiyale, the Sector Commander, Kogi State Sector Command; Susan Ajenge; Niger state Sector Commander; Peter Kibo, Sector Commander, Imo; Taiwo Eseyin, Zonal Head of Operations Zone 7 Abuja and Osawe Efosa, officer in charge of Corps Safety Engineering. Others are Albert Moore, Corps Transport Standardization Officer and Osakwe Fidelis, Head of Section, Discipline.





Eleven (11) Deputy Corps Commanders also got elevated to the rank of Corps Commanders while 75 Assistant Corps Commanders were promoted to Deputy Corps Commanders and 123 Chief Superintendent Route Commanders to the new rank of Assistant Corps Commander. Other beneficiaries were 12 Superintendent Route Commanders who were promoted to Chief Route Commanders, 11 Route Commanders to Senior Route Commanders while 108 Deputy Route Commanders and 237 Assistant Route Commanders were elevated to Route Commanders and Deputy Route Commander respectively.





The Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, commended the newly promoted officers for displaying excellence in the promotion exercise. He enjoined them to remain dedicated and justify the confidence reposed on them with their new ranks as they discharge their duties.



