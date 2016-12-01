LAGOS STATE POLICE COMMAND LAUNCHES "CHANGE BEGINS WITH ME"
The event which was held at the Commands Headquarters at GRA ,Ikeja had as its Special guest of honour,The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly ably represented by a member of the House Honorable Buraimoh
He said the Nigerian Police as presently constituted is not only peoples' friendly but also have imbibed the message of CHANGE in all its dealings.
In attendance at the event were the various heads of Security agencies in Lagos,Chairmen of Local Government Councils,Traditional rulers ,Stakeholders and Head of Police formations across the State
