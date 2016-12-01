The Lagos State Police command on Thursday launched its CHANGE BEGINS WITH ME programme.The event which was held at the Commands Headquarters at GRA ,Ikeja had as its Special guest of honour,The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly ably represented by a member of the House Honorable BuraimohThe State Commissioner of Police,CP Fatai Owoseni said the event became necessary based on the directive of the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris to all Commands of the Force to launch the programme.He said the Nigerian Police as presently constituted is not only peoples' friendly but also have imbibed the message of CHANGE in all its dealings.He called on Nigerians to see themselves as equal partners with the Police in the Nigerian project.Mr Owoseni stated that the message of CHANGE is the new cardinal policy of the Nigerian Police.Goodwill messages were delivered by some of the special guests.In attendance at the event were the various heads of Security agencies in Lagos,Chairmen of Local Government Councils,Traditional rulers ,Stakeholders and Head of Police formations across the State